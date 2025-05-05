Africa

International Monetary Fund team to visit Angola this week

05 May 2025 - 09:37 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The IMF will visit Angola this week as the country edges closer to a new loan deal. File photo.
The IMF will visit Angola this week as the country edges closer to a new loan deal. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

A team of officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Angola this week, it said, as the country edges closer to a new loan deal with the lender due to pressure after the slide in crude oil prices.

The southern African nation, which is sub-Saharan Africa's second-biggest crude oil exporter, had to pay $200m (R3.67bn) last month after JPMorgan demanded more security for its Total Return Swap, a loan backed by Angola's dollar bonds.

The IMF did not immediately provide more details on the mission to Angola and the expected outcomes.

Finance minister Vera Daves de Sousa told Reuters the drop in oil prices had made a new loan deal with the IMF more likely, adding the government was studying the potential full impact on its finances.

READ MORE:

Will Africa's financial stability fund rise to the debt challenge?

Angola will use its chairmanship of the African Union (AU) this year to advance the creation of a continental financial stability mechanism, its ...
News
5 days ago

Angola more likely to tap IMF loan after oil price drop: finance minister

A slide in crude oil prices is increasing the likelihood that Angola will need an International Monetary Fund loan, finance minister Vera Daves de ...
News
6 days ago

US committed to funding Angola's Lobito rail corridor despite spending cuts, diplomat says

The US remains committed to funding the Lobito rail corridor, a project to help transport critical minerals from the central African copperbelt to ...
News
1 month ago

Angola needs $240m to clear hundreds of civil war minefields, official says

Angola requires $240m (R4.48bn) from government or donor funding to clear nearly 1,000 minefields from the civil war that ended more than two decades ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  2. Praise for prosecutors, investigating officer in Joshlin Smith case South Africa
  3. Reward for info on missing journalist and wife increased to R100K, police ... South Africa
  4. These were SA’s top selling car brands in a strong month for the industry news
  5. Kelly Smith's home torched after guilty verdict over disappearance of Joshlin South Africa

Latest Videos

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...
Who are the front runners to be next pope?