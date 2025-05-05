TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday that partners on its long-delayed Mozambique LNG project have decided to move ahead and launch by the middle of the year.
A nearly $5bn (R91.85bn) loan for the project was recently approved by US Exim Bank.
Pouyanne told analysts on a call that the company is still waiting on some finance decisions, but could finance it with equity.
Mozambique LNG project to launch by mid-year, says TotalEnergies CEO
Image: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
