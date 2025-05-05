Africa

Mozambique LNG project to launch by mid-year, says TotalEnergies CEO

05 May 2025 - 12:35 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne says partners have decided to move ahead on its long-delayed Mozambique LNG project. File photo.
TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne says partners have decided to move ahead on its long-delayed Mozambique LNG project. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday that partners on its long-delayed Mozambique LNG project have decided to move ahead and launch by the middle of the year.

A nearly $5bn (R91.85bn) loan for the project was recently approved by US Exim Bank.

Pouyanne told analysts on a call that the company is still waiting on some finance decisions, but could finance it with equity.

READ MORE:

Will Africa's financial stability fund rise to the debt challenge?

Angola will use its chairmanship of the African Union (AU) this year to advance the creation of a continental financial stability mechanism, its ...
News
6 days ago

Morocco issues expression of interest for LNG terminal

Morocco, seeking to diversify its coal-dependent energy sector, took the first step on Wednesday toward locating a liquefied natural gas terminal ...
News
1 week ago

TotalEnergies faces French manslaughter probe over Mozambique attack

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into TotalEnergies over potential manslaughter and a failure to assist people in danger during a ...
News
1 month ago

TotalEnergies' Mozambique LNG project faces delay beyond 2029

TotalEnergies' $20bn (R370.45bn) Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) project will not be operational by 2029 as hoped, the French oil major said ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  2. Weapons stolen by thieves who entered through roof at traffic department offices South Africa
  3. Praise for prosecutors, investigating officer in Joshlin Smith case South Africa
  4. Reward for info on missing journalist and wife increased to R100K, police ... South Africa
  5. These were SA’s top selling car brands in a strong month for the industry news

Latest Videos

Missile fired by Yemen's Houthis lands near Israel's main airport | REUTERS
[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...