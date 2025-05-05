Rwanda is in the early stages of talks to receive immigrants deported from the US Rwandan foreign minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said on television late on Sunday.
Rwanda has in recent years positioned itself as a destination country for migrants that Western countries would like to remove.
It signed an agreement with Britain in 2022 to take in thousands of asylum seekers from the UK before the deal was scrapped last year by then newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
"We are in discussions with the United States," Nduhungirehe said in an interview with the state broadcaster Rwanda TV.
"It has not yet reached a stage where we can say exactly how things will proceed, but the talks are ongoing .... still in the early stages."
Rwanda in talks to receive migrants deported from US: foreign minister
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana
