Africa

Shoe thrown at Kenya's President Ruto during rally

East African leader fends off flying footwear as frustration mounts over rising cost of living

05 May 2025 - 10:08 By Reuters
Kenyan President William Ruto. File photo.
Image: BRYAN R. SMITH/Pool via REUTERS

Kenya's President William Ruto fended off a shoe thrown at him during a speech about the cost of living which has been a source of public anger, videos shared on social media showed.

Ruto has been compelled to abandon tax hikes and invite opposition members into the cabinet, but discontent remains high in the East African nation.

On Sunday at the rally in Migori county in western Kenya, Ruto blocked the flying footwear with his arm and did not appear to be injured, according to three videos.

“We have said we are reducing the price of fertiliser, true or false?” he said as the shoe bounced off him, kicking up a small cloud of dust.

Interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen said police had arrested three people, The Star newspaper reported.

Then US President George W Bush famously had a shoe thrown at him by an Iraqi journalist in 2008 in protest at the chaos after the US-led invasion.

Reuters

