Africa

Sudan's RSF conducts first drone attack on Port Sudan, says army

05 May 2025 - 12:05 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Soldiers of the Sudanese army walk next to a mosque and a damaged car, after the Sudanese army deepened its control over the capital Khartoum, from the Rapid Support Forces in Tuti Island, Sudan, on March 24 2025. File photo.
Soldiers of the Sudanese army walk next to a mosque and a damaged car, after the Sudanese army deepened its control over the capital Khartoum, from the Rapid Support Forces in Tuti Island, Sudan, on March 24 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out a drone attack on a military air base and other facilities in the vicinity of Port Sudan Airport, a Sudanese army spokesperson said on Sunday, in the first RSF attack to reach the eastern port city.

No casualties were reported from the attacks, the spokesperson said.

The RSF has not commented on the incident.

The RSF has targeted power stations in army-controlled locations in central and northern Sudan for the past several months but the strikes had not inflicted heavy casualties.

The drone attack on Port Sudan indicates a major shift in the two-year conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF. The eastern regions, which shelter a large number of displaced people, had so far avoided bombardment.

The army has responded by beefing up its deployment around vital facilities in Port Sudan and has closed roads leading to the presidential palace and army command.

Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints acting prime minister: statement

Sudan's army leader Abdel Fattah Burhan appointed diplomat Dafallah Al-Haj Ali as acting prime minister on Wednesday, weeks after the army's ...
News
3 days ago

Port Sudan, home to the country's primary airport, army headquarters and a seaport, has been perceived as the safest place in the war-ravaged nation.

In March, the army ousted the RSF from its last footholds in Khartoum, Sudan's capital, but the paramilitary RSF holds some areas in Omdurman, directly across the Nile River, and has consolidated its position in west Sudan, splitting the nation into rival zones.

The conflict between the army and the RSF has unleashed waves of ethnic violence and created what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with several areas plunged into famine.

The war erupted in April 2023 amid a power struggle between the army and RSF ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule. It ruined much of Khartoum, uprooted more than 12-million Sudanese from their homes and left about half of the 50-million population suffering from acute hunger.

Overall deaths are hard to estimate but a study published last year said the toll may have reached 61,000 in Khartoum state alone in the first 14 months of the conflict.

READ MORE:

UAE thwarts illegal attempt to transfer ammunition to Sudan's army: report

United Arab Emirates state media reported on Wednesday that security services had thwarted an attempt by Sudanese military leaders and others to ...
News
4 days ago

UN panel investigates UAE links to seized weapons in Darfur

A UN panel of experts charged with monitoring sanctions in Sudan is investigating how mortar rounds exported from Bulgaria to the United Arab ...
News
5 days ago

World Food Programme to reduce food support in Sudan due to funding cuts

The World Food Programme  warned on Friday it is facing a funding shortfall that could affect its ability to support people facing acute food ...
News
1 week ago

At least 11 killed in drone strike on Sudanese displacement camp

At least 11 people were killed after a drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces hit a displacement camp in Sudan's River Nile state, the governor ...
News
1 week ago

Survivors describe executions, arson in attack on Sudan's Zamzam camp

Sitting in a crowd of mothers and children under the harsh sun, Najlaa Ahmed describes the moment the Rapid Support Forces poured into Darfur's ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  2. Weapons stolen by thieves who entered through roof at traffic department offices South Africa
  3. Praise for prosecutors, investigating officer in Joshlin Smith case South Africa
  4. Reward for info on missing journalist and wife increased to R100K, police ... South Africa
  5. These were SA’s top selling car brands in a strong month for the industry news

Latest Videos

Missile fired by Yemen's Houthis lands near Israel's main airport | REUTERS
[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...