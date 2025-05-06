Africa

Explosions heard in Sudanese city of Port Sudan

06 May 2025 - 09:58 By Nafisa Eltahir and Yomna Ehab
A large plume of smoke rising from a fuel depot in Port Sudan, Sudan, on May 6 2025.
A large plume of smoke rising from a fuel depot in Port Sudan, Sudan, on May 6 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Khalid Abdelaziz

Multiple explosions and fires were seen and heard in Port Sudan early on Tuesday, a witness said, though the exact locations and causes were unclear as a civil war rocks the previously quiet city for the third day.

Dark plumes of smoke could be seen emerging from the vicinity of Sudan's main maritime port in the city where hundreds of thousands of displaced people have sought refuge.

The conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis, one likely to be worsened by the attacks on Port Sudan, where UN officials, diplomats, aid agencies and the army-aligned government ministries have set up headquarters.

A major hotel in the vicinity of the residence of the country's leader Gen Abdelfattah al-Burhan was also hit in the attack, the witness said.

The attacks, which began on Sunday, represent a sharp escalation in fighting as the Red Sea coastal city had remained untouched by ground or air attacks until this week.

On Sunday, a military base near Sudan's only functioning international airport had been struck by drones followed by the targeting on Monday of fuel depots in the city.

Sudan's RSF conducts first drone attack on Port Sudan, says army

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces carried out a drone attack on a military air base and other facilities in the vicinity of Port Sudan ...
News
22 hours ago

In both cases military sources blamed the RSF. The attacks came after a military source said the army had destroyed an aircraft and weapons depots in the RSF-controlled Nyala airport. The RSF did not claim responsibility for the attacks.

The attacks this week drew condemnation from neighbours Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and expressions of concern from the UN.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by war between the army and RSF, triggered by a dispute over a transition to civilian rule. The conflict has displaced more than 12-million people and pushed half the population into acute hunger, according to the UN.

Two years into the war, the army has succeeded in pushing the RSF out of most of central Sudan and the paramilitary has shifted tactics from ground incursions to drone attacks targeting power stations and other facilities deep in army-controlled territory.

The army has continued air strikes in the Darfur region, the RSF's stronghold. The two forces continue to fight ground battles for control of al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, and elsewhere as the battle lines harden into distinct zones of control.

Reuters 

