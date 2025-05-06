Kenya's economy grew 5.1% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 6.1% in the same quarter of the previous year, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday.
The economy grew 4.7% in 2024 as a whole, compared to growth of 5.7% in 2023, Kenya's National Bureau of Statistics said in a report.
The statistics agency said last year's growth drivers included:
- agriculture, forestry and fishing;
- finance and insurance;
- transportation; and
- real estate.
However, sectors like mining, quarrying and construction contracted, it said
Reuters
Kenya's economy grew 5.1% year-on-year in Q4
Image: 123RF/johan10
