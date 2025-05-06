Africa

Kenya's economy grew 5.1% year-on-year in Q4

06 May 2025 - 16:30 By Hereward Holland
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kenya's economy grew 4.7% in 2024 as a whole, compared to growth of 5.7% in 2023, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said in a report. Stock photo.
Kenya's economy grew 4.7% in 2024 as a whole, compared to growth of 5.7% in 2023, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said in a report. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/johan10

Kenya's economy grew 5.1% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 6.1% in the same quarter of the previous year, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday.

The economy grew 4.7% in 2024 as a whole, compared to growth of 5.7% in 2023, Kenya's National Bureau of Statistics said in a report.

The statistics agency said last year's growth drivers included:

  • agriculture, forestry and fishing;
  • finance and insurance;
  • transportation; and
  • real estate.

However, sectors like mining, quarrying and construction contracted, it said

Reuters

MORE:

Shoe thrown at Kenya's President Ruto during rally

President William Ruto has been compelled to abandon tax hikes and invite opposition members into the cabinet, but discontent remains high.
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Kenya police say MP Charles Were's killing 'targeted, premeditated'

Kenya's police say the fatal shooting of lawmaker Charles Were by a gunman aboard a motorcycle in the capital Nairobi on Wednesday evening appears ...
News
4 days ago

Kenya to cap fiscal deficit at 4.5% in 2025/26 financial year

Kenya will cap its fiscal deficit at 4.5% of GDP in 2025/26, down from 5.1% the previous year, and revise its initial budget of 4.3-trillion Kenyan ...
News
6 days ago

Suspected al Shabaab militants kill five Kenya quarry workers: police report

Five quarry workers were killed and two others injured when their vehicle was attacked by suspected al Shabaab militants in northeastern Kenya on ...
News
6 days ago

China, Kenya upgrade ties amid 'turbulent international situation'

China and Kenya announced they had upgraded ties to a "new level" on Thursday during a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  2. Grassy Park pensioner wins R13m in lottery draw South Africa
  3. Weapons stolen by thieves who entered through roof at traffic department offices South Africa
  4. These were South Africa's top-selling cars as market booms in April news
  5. Praise for prosecutors, investigating officer in Joshlin Smith case South Africa

Latest Videos

OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | GLOBAL CINEMA EVENT FROM MAY ...
Along the India-Pakistan border, residents prepare for what's to come | REUTERS