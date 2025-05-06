Africa

Nigeria's Renaissance halts oil output via pipeline after spill

06 May 2025 - 18:50 By Tife Owolabi
Persistent oil spills and pipeline vandalism plague Nigeria's oil-rich Niger River delta, causing pollution that harms local communities and ecosystems, and frequently disrupting oil production. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Nigeria's Renaissance Africa Energy Company has halted oil shipments via its Okordia-Rumuekpe pipeline in the coastal Rivers state following a spill, the independent oil firm said on Tuesday.

The pipeline, which transports crude oil south to the Rumuekpe manifold for export via the Bonny terminal, experienced the spill in the early hours of Monday in Ikata community in the Ahoada East district of the state, according to the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria). The environmental group's volunteer network initially detected the spill.

Renaissance, owner of a former Shell onshore subsidiary which operates the pipeline, has halted production into the pipeline and taken measures to minimise potential environmental damage, a spokesperson said in a statement.

While Renaissance did not disclose the cause or scale of the spill, YEAC-Nigeria said it was likely due to third-party interference, with crude oil spreading into the surrounding environment.

Renaissance has notified government regulators and is coordinating a joint investigation with regulatory bodies and the local community.

Persistent oil spills and pipeline vandalism plague Nigeria's oil-rich Niger River delta, causing pollution that harms local communities and ecosystems, and frequently disrupting oil production.

Volunteers who visited the site of the Okordia-Rumuekpe spill found evidence of excavation and vandalism on the pipeline, said Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, a YEAC-Nigeria director.

