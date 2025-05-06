Africa

Togo leader gets new role without term limits, opposition calls it a coup

06 May 2025 - 15:30 By Alice Lawson
Togo's Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe attends a session during the UN climate change conference COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan, om November 13 2024. His family has ruled the West African nation since 1967. File photo
Image: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Togo leader Faure Gnassingbe has been given the powerful new role of president of the council of ministers which has no fixed term limit, parliament said — a move the opposition called a constitutional coup that could extend his rule for life.

He got the job on Saturday as he was the leader of the majority party, the National Assembly said.

Parliament gave politician Jean-Lucien Kwassi Savi de Tove Gnassingbe's former job as national president — a position that was downgraded and made largely ceremonial in constitutional reforms last year.

Two opposition parties — the Democratic Forces for the Republic and the National Alliance for Change — who boycott parliament called the move a “constitutional coup” in a joint statement.

“This process is neither legal nor legitimate. It is the result of an institutional holdup orchestrated by a desperate regime, which fears more than anything the freely expressed will of the people,” read the statement signed by the parties and a civil society group.

Benin says Al Qaeda affiliate attack killed 54 soldiers last week, not 70

Benin's government says 54 soldiers were killed in an attack in the country's north last week, providing a lower toll than reported by Al Qaeda ...
News
1 week ago

Gnassingbe's UNIR party and Togo's National Assembly did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The president of the council is responsible for co-ordinating government action, setting the broad guidelines for policy and ensuring the implementation of the decisions of the council of ministers, according to the presidency's website.

The presidency of the tiny phosphate-producing country on the West African coast had been a family affair since 1967, when Faure Gnassingbe's father, Gnassingbe Eyadema, seized power in a coup. Faure Gnassingbe succeeded him after his death in 2005.

Reuters

