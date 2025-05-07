Africa

About 10 Niger soldiers killed in 'terrorist' attack in south: authorities

07 May 2025 - 16:20 By Boureima Balima and Moussa Aksar
A 'terrorist' attack in Niger's Dosso region this week killed about 10 soldiers and injured seven. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ZABELIN

About 10 soldiers were killed and seven injured in an attack in Niger's Dosso region this week, authorities said in a statement broadcast on state radio, while a security source told Reuters the death toll could be higher.

The statement attributed Monday's ambush in southern Niger to "terrorists" and said several of the assailants had been killed and others arrested.

Alongside its Sahel neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger is battling an insurgency by jihadist groups linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

The security source said 18 soldiers were missing. Three security vehicles were also stolen.

The government ordered a ban on the use of motorcycles in the affected communities, according to a directive seen by Reuters.

