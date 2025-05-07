Africa

DRC and M23 rebels resume peace talks in Doha: sources

UN reports 30,000 displaced in clashes since Friday

07 May 2025 - 10:30 By Andrew Mills and Sonia Rolley
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The agreement raises hopes that the latest cycle of violence in a decades-long conflict rooted in the Rwandan genocide might ease. File image.
The agreement raises hopes that the latest cycle of violence in a decades-long conflict rooted in the Rwandan genocide might ease. File image.
Image: Dorothy Kgosi

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have restarted peace talks in Qatar, sources said on Tuesday, part of a diplomatic effort to end fighting in DRC's war-ravaged east.

The two sides last met in Doha in April to discuss a deal that would end fighting this year that has killed thousands, displaced hundreds of thousands more and raised fears of a wider regional war.

An official with knowledge of the talks in Doha told Reuters that the latest round began on May 3.

"The negotiations are being held in a positive atmosphere, and both parties have expressed optimism about the dialogue," said the official, who asked to remain anonymous.

However, two rebel sources said M23 had sent a lower-level delegation than in the earlier round last month, and complained that government delegations had not been empowered to make any decisions in Doha.

They also said government officials had not done enough on confidence-building measures such as the release of suspected M23 members held by DRC.

A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. A source in DRC President Felix Tshisekedi's office said Kinshasa's priority was peace and it was open to amnesty in some cases.

In statements released after last month's talks, both sides committed to ending acts of violence and hate speech and called on the Congolese people to support a ceasefire and help create a constructive environment for dialogue.

However, participants complained that the talks had quickly become bogged down in technical details.

Fighting in eastern DRC has since continued. The UN humanitarian office said on Tuesday that armed clashes in North Kivu province had displaced at least 30,000 people since Friday.

Qatar has been involved in talks to end the ongoing flare-up of violence in eastern DRC, part of a conflict that goes back decades and is rooted in the Rwandan genocide, since brokering a surprise meeting between Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in March.

The UN and Western governments say Rwanda has provided arms and troops to M23. Rwanda denies backing M23 and says its military has acted in self-defence against DRC's army and a militia founded by perpetrators of the 1994 genocide.

Washington is also trying to broker peace between DRC and Rwanda, pushing for a deal along with bilateral economic packages with each country to be finalised by July.

Massad Boulos, US President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Africa, has said the bilateral deals would bring billions of dollars of Western investment to a region rich in critical minerals.

READ MORE:

DRC and Rwanda submit draft peace proposal, Trump adviser says

The diplomacy comes amid an advance by the M23 group in the DRC.
News
1 day ago

Starlink is now available in DRC, says Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday in an X post that the company's satellite system Starlink is now available in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | No need to sugarcoat the withdrawal of SA troops from the DRC — this was a military defeat

It’s not a technical move for continued peace efforts and mediation processes as the minister says
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

One dead in anthrax outbreak in DRC: World Health Organisation

An anthrax outbreak has been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with one death, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday.
News
5 days ago

US pushes DRC, Rwanda for peace accord and billion-dollar mineral deals

The US is pushing the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda to sign a peace accord at the White House in about two months, accompanied by ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Grassy Park pensioner wins R13m in lottery draw South Africa
  2. ConCourt victory for South Africans who acquired second citizenship South Africa
  3. Here's what to do if you are not paid your May Sassa grant South Africa
  4. These were South Africa's top-selling cars as market booms in April news
  5. Absa chair Sello Moloko expected to step down South Africa

Latest Videos

Explosions seen in Sudanese city of Port Sudan, witness says | REUTERS
LIVE | Vatican feed via Reuters - Natural sound