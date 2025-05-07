ExxonMobil plans $1.5bn investment in Nigerian deepwater oilfield

Energy giant ExxonMobil is set to inject $1.5bn (R27.43bn) into the development of its deepwater operations in Nigeria, the country's oil regulator said on Wednesday.
The planned capital deployment, spanning from the second quarter of 2025 to 2027, will primarily focus on revitalising production at the Usan deepwater oilfield, located on the key offshore block OML 138 in the eastern Niger Delta, approximately 70km offshore.
The Usan field, discovered in 2002 and granted development approval in 2008, commenced production in 2012 and currently comprises around 34 subsea production and injection wells connected to eight subsea manifolds.
ExxonMobil anticipates reaching a final investment decision (FID) on the Usan project in late Q3 2025. This decision is contingent upon the approval of the Field Development Plan and the securing of necessary internal and partner funding.
During a meeting on Tuesday with Gbenga Komolafe, head of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), ExxonMobil's managing director in Nigeria, Shane Harris, said this $1.5bn commitment is in addition to other planned investments aimed at developing further deepwater assets, including the Owowo and Erha fields.
Komolafe welcomed the significant investment, noting that it aligns with the NUPRC's ambition to boost Nigeria's crude oil production to 2.4-million barrels per day by next year under its "Project 1-Million Barrels" initiative.
Reuters
