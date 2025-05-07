Africa

Kenyan court convicts four ant traffickers, fines each $7,700

Two Belgian teens, Vietnamese and Kenyan men were arrested on April 5

07 May 2025 - 14:45 By Humphrey Malalo and Monicah Mwangi
Samples of garden ants concealed in syringes are presented to court as two Belgian nationals, a Vietnamese and a Kenyan national appeared for the hearing of their case, after they pleaded guilty to illegal possession and trafficking of garden ants, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Law Courts, in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 15 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

A Kenyan court on Wednesday fined four men $7,700 (R140,826) each for attempting to traffic thousands of ants out of the country, in a case that wildlife experts say signals a shift in biopiracy from iconic animals like elephants to lesser-known species.

Authorities arrested two Belgian teenagers, a Vietnamese man and a Kenyan national on April 5, accusing them of trying to smuggle roughly 5,440 giant African harvester ant queens, which Kenyan prosecutors valued at around 1.2-million Kenyan shillings (R169,761).

However, retail prices in the UK suggest the haul may have fetched as much as $1m (R18.3m) if it had reached European shores, where ant keepers maintain colonies in large transparent vessels known as formicariums to observe their cooperative behaviour.

Magistrate Njeri Thuku ordered the traffickers, who all pleaded guilty, to pay the fine or face 12 months in jail.

Belgium nationals David Lornoy and Seppe Lodewijckx, Vietnamese national Duh Hung Nyugen and Kenyan Dennis Ng'ang'a sit in court during their sentencing, after they pleaded guilty of illegal possession and trafficking of garden ants, they were each fined $7,700 or one-year imprisonment, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport law courts in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 7 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Reuters

