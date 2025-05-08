Africa

Chinese citizens in Sudan urged to evacuate amid security concerns

08 May 2025 - 16:46 By Reuters
A view shows a large plume of smoke and fire rising from fuel depot in Port Sudan, Sudan, on May 6 2025. The Chinese embassy in Sudan on Thursday issued a statement urging Chinese citizens in the country to evacuate as soon as possible.
Image: REUTERS/Khalid Abdelaziz

The Chinese embassy in Sudan on Thursday issued a statement urging Chinese citizens in the country to evacuate as soon as possible, citing deteriorating security situation and rising security risks.

The embassy warned of dwindling supplies of water, electricity and fuel, and advised citizens to evacuate via ships to Saudi Arabia or available international flights, or to travel by land to Egypt.

