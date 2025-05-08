The Chinese embassy in Sudan on Thursday issued a statement urging Chinese citizens in the country to evacuate as soon as possible, citing deteriorating security situation and rising security risks.
The embassy warned of dwindling supplies of water, electricity and fuel, and advised citizens to evacuate via ships to Saudi Arabia or available international flights, or to travel by land to Egypt.
Chinese citizens in Sudan urged to evacuate amid security concerns
Image: REUTERS/Khalid Abdelaziz
The Chinese embassy in Sudan on Thursday issued a statement urging Chinese citizens in the country to evacuate as soon as possible, citing deteriorating security situation and rising security risks.
The embassy warned of dwindling supplies of water, electricity and fuel, and advised citizens to evacuate via ships to Saudi Arabia or available international flights, or to travel by land to Egypt.
MORE:
Putin says Russia stands with China against 'neo-Nazism'
WATCH | Sudan army 'intercepts drones' after Port Sudan explosions
Drone strikes pound Port Sudan, putting aid deliveries at risk
Explosions heard in Sudanese city of Port Sudan
World Court 'lacks jurisdiction' to rule on Sudan’s genocide case against UAE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos