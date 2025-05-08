Africa

Guinea moves to cancel EGA's mining licence, sources say

08 May 2025 - 12:55 By Saliou Samb
Guinea is the world's second-largest producer after Australia of bauxite, the raw material for aluminium. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LURII KOVALENKO

Guinea has initiated a process to withdraw Emirates Global Aluminium's mining licence in the West African nation, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) equally owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and Dubai sovereign wealth fund the Investment Corporation of Dubai, operates one of the largest bauxite mines in Guinea through its Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC) subsidiary.

The company has been in a dispute with the government of Guinea since October last year when its bauxite exports and mining operations were suspended by the authorities, which cited concerns over customs duties.

"We have initiated the withdrawal of GAC's mining licence. A notification has been sent to this effect," one of the sources, a senior government official who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak, told Reuters.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

