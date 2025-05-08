California-based metals exploration company KoBold Metals said on Wednesday that it had agreed on a framework to buy AVZ Minerals' interests in the Manono lithium deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The agreement will enable KoBold, which is backed by billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, to invest more than $1bn (R18.27bn) to bring lithium from Manono to Western markets.
Lithium, a key metal used extensively to make batteries for electric vehicles and various consumer electronics, is produced in limited quantities in the US, leading to a heavy reliance on China.
The administrations of both President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, have made efforts to reduce this dependency.
Last month, Massad Boulos, President Trump's senior adviser for Africa, said that the US is in talks to invest billions of dollars in the mineral-rich DRC.
The country boasts vast reserves of cobalt, lithium, uranium and other minerals essential for the energy transition.
Both the Silicon Valley start-up and AVZ Minerals said that they were collaborating with all stakeholders involved in the deal, including the governments of the United States and the DRC.
Reuters
KoBold Metals agrees on framework to buy stake in DRC lithium deposit
Image: Dorothy Kgosi
California-based metals exploration company KoBold Metals said on Wednesday that it had agreed on a framework to buy AVZ Minerals' interests in the Manono lithium deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The agreement will enable KoBold, which is backed by billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, to invest more than $1bn (R18.27bn) to bring lithium from Manono to Western markets.
Lithium, a key metal used extensively to make batteries for electric vehicles and various consumer electronics, is produced in limited quantities in the US, leading to a heavy reliance on China.
The administrations of both President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, have made efforts to reduce this dependency.
Last month, Massad Boulos, President Trump's senior adviser for Africa, said that the US is in talks to invest billions of dollars in the mineral-rich DRC.
The country boasts vast reserves of cobalt, lithium, uranium and other minerals essential for the energy transition.
Both the Silicon Valley start-up and AVZ Minerals said that they were collaborating with all stakeholders involved in the deal, including the governments of the United States and the DRC.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Serious introspection needed by SANDF leadership after DRC withdrawal: analysts
BYD and Tsingshan scrap plans for Chile lithium plants
After Ukraine deal, US turns critical minerals gaze to Africa
DRC and M23 rebels resume peace talks in Doha: sources
Belgium open to bigger role in DRC minerals sector, says foreign minister
Atlantic Lithium seeks concessions to salvage Ghana project
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos