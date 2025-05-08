Morocco issued on Wednesday two expressions of interest to identify bidders for its plan to build a new terminal that will increase capacity at its largest airport in Casablanca by 20-million passengers.
Casablanca airport's expansion is part of a push to double Morocco's overall airport capacity to 78-million to meet increasing traffic in the run-up to the 2030 Fifa World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal.
The terminal is expected to be ready in 2029 at a cost of $1.6bn (R28.97bn), airports authority ONDA said in a statement.
The new terminal will serve as an international hub and will be served by a high-speed train network connecting the airport to the key cities of Casablanca, Rabat and Marrakech.
Morocco reported a record 17.4-million visitors last year, up 20% from 2023, and it expects to attract 26-million tourists in 2030.
Reuters
Morocco begins tendering process to expand Casablanca airport
Image: ACSA/X
