Africa

Morocco to invest R13bn in disaster response stockpiling

08 May 2025 - 17:15 By Ahmed El Jechtimi
Damage following a powerful earthquake in Amizmiz, Morocco, on September 9 2023.The quake killed more than 2,900 people, destroying homes and vital infrastructure. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki

Morocco plans to spend 7-billion dirhams (R13.78bn) on storage platforms across the country to stockpile necessities in immediate response to potential disasters, state media said.

The stockpiles were ordered by King Mohammed VI in the wake of the devastating earthquake that hit the High Atlas Mountains in September 2023, killing more than 2,900 people and destroying homes and vital infrastructure.

Morocco has also faced recurrent flash floods, wildfires, cold snaps and droughts in recent years.

Under the stockpiling project, Morocco will spend 2-billion dirhams (R3.94bn) on building 36 storage facilities across the country, over a total surface area of 240 hectares, while 5-billion dirhams (R9.84bn) will be spent on emergency supplies, the media said.

The supplies include tents, beds, blankets, field hospitals, mobile kitchens and bakeries, water purification systems and emergency power generators, as well as equipment in response to flood, landslide and chemical threats.

