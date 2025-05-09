Africa

Safaricom sees earnings surge as Ethiopia startup losses fall

09 May 2025 - 16:07 By Hereward Holland
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pedestrians walk outside the Safaricom customer care centre during the launch of its 5G internet service in the CBD of Nairobi, Kenya. Partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom and Britain's Vodafone, the company launched in Ethiopia in 2022. File photo.
Pedestrians walk outside the Safaricom customer care centre during the launch of its 5G internet service in the CBD of Nairobi, Kenya. Partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom and Britain's Vodafone, the company launched in Ethiopia in 2022. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on Friday that its earnings could surge as much as 50% this financial year as it projected that losses in key expansion market Ethiopia would fall steeply.

Safaricom, partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom and Britain's Vodafone, launched in Ethiopia in 2022 as the government there opened up the tightly-controlled economy to foreign competition.

The company has had a bumpy ride in Ethiopia due to security, inflation and currency challenges, but it remains bullish that Africa's second most-populous nation will power future growth.

CEO Peter Ndegwa told a results presentation that the company was expecting group earnings before interest and taxes of 144-billion to 150-billion Kenyan shillings (R20.26bn to R21.10bn) in the year to the end of March 2026, excluding the hyper-inflationary impact from its Ethiopian business.

That compares with EBIT of 97.1-billion shillings (R13.66bn) in the year to end-March 2025 without the hyper-inflationary impact.

Kenya's economy grew 5.1% year-on-year in Q4

Kenya's economy grew 5.1% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 6.1% in the same quarter of the previous year, the country's ...
News
3 days ago

"We are pleased with our performance in FY25 despite the various challenges that faced the operating environment including economic disruptions, slowdown in GDP growth and impact of foreign exchange regime reforms in Ethiopia," Safaricom said in a statement.

Group service revenue grew more than 10% year-on-year to 371.4-billion shillings (R52.25bn) last financial year, while customer numbers increased 16% to 57.1-million (R8.03bn).

Safaricom's Kenya business continued to be the main profit driver last year, while the company invested in rolling out operations in Ethiopia.

This year, the company expects negative EBIT of between 23-billion and 26-billion shillings (R3.24bn to R3.66bn) in Ethiopia, compared to negative EBIT of about 61-billion (R8.58bn) last year.

"The exceptional performance in our Kenya business ... offset the foreign exchange corrections in Ethiopia," Ndegwa said.

Safaricom's board has proposed a final dividend of 0.65 shillings per ordinary share, making the total dividend for 2024-2025 similar to the previous year.

MORE:

Kenya's 2025/26 budget proposals avoid new taxes after last year's riots

"The finance bill of this year is more on tax administration and trying to seal the loopholes and also make tax collection efficient."
News
1 day ago

Kenyan court convicts four ant traffickers, fines each $7,700

A Kenyan court on Wednesday fined four men $7,700 (R140,826) each for attempting to traffic thousands of ants out of the country, in a case that ...
News
2 days ago

Shoe thrown at Kenya's President Ruto during rally

President William Ruto has been compelled to abandon tax hikes and invite opposition members into the cabinet, but discontent remains high.
News
4 days ago

IN PICS | Kenya police say MP Charles Were's killing 'targeted, premeditated'

Kenya's police say the fatal shooting of lawmaker Charles Were by a gunman aboard a motorcycle in the capital Nairobi on Wednesday evening appears ...
News
1 week ago

Ethiopia expects preliminary deal on IMF review in days: finance minister

Ethiopia expects to reach a preliminary agreement on the third review of its $3.4bn (R63.54bn) loan programme with the International Monetary Fund ...
News
1 week ago

Ethiopia launches stock exchange in fresh step to liberalise economy

Ethiopia launched a securities exchange on Friday, in what officials touted as a milestone in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's drive to open up the ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. White smoke billows from Sistine Chapel as new pope is elected World
  2. Boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend at Pick n Pay abandons bail South Africa
  3. Pope Leo once levied criticism at Trump and Vance: MAGA not amused World
  4. AfriForum warns of ticking time bomb as Gauteng landfills fill up fast South Africa
  5. PhD research humanises domestic work and redefines its societal value South Africa

Latest Videos

A Mother's Love
Whitney Houston - I Look to You (Official HD Video)