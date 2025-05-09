Africa

WATCH | Monk teaches martial arts in Benin to inspire new generation

09 May 2025 - 10:02 By Reuters
In Porto-Novo, the capital of Benin in West Africa, a monk ordained at China's legendary Shaolin Temple has turned a tranquil courtyard into a martial arts hub.

Degbo Agossou Damien teaches kung fu, wushu and taekwondo to young children in Porto-Novo.

