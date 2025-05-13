Africa

Armed clashes erupt in Tripoli after reported killing of armed group leader

13 May 2025 - 13:15 By Reuters
The UN Mission in Libya urged all parties to "immediately cease fighting and restore calm", reminding them of their obligation to protect civilians.
Image: Gallo Images/The Times/Halden Krog

Armed clashes erupted on Monday evening and gunfire has echoed in the city centre and other parts of the Libyan capital Tripoli following reports that an armed group leader was killed, three residents told Reuters by phone.

The leader, Abdulghani Kikli, known as Ghaniwa, is the commander of Support Force Apparatus SSA, one of Tripoli's powerful armed groups, based in the densely populated Abu Salim neighbourhood.

SSA is under the Presidential Council that came to power in 2021 with the Government of National Unity (GNU) of Abdulhamid Dbeibah through a United Nations-backed process.

GNU's interior ministry called on citizens in a short statement to stay at home "for their own safety".

Following the ministry's call, drivers started speeding and honking in many Tripoli streets.

GNU media platform said early on Tuesday that the defence ministry had fully taken control of Abu Salim neighbourhood.

