France to respond firmly after Algeria expels more officials

13 May 2025 - 16:15 By John Irish
France's ties with Algeria, its former colony, have long been complicated but took a turn for the worse last year. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France will respond to Algeria's "unjustified" decision to expel 15 French officials, foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday, as relations between the countries worsened further.

France's ties with its former colony have long been complicated, but took a turn for the worse last year when President Emmanuel Macron angered Algeria by backing Morocco's position over the disputed Western Sahara region.

There had been a short-lived thaw in tensions last month after Barrot visited Algiers, but a week later tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions once again strained ties.

Algeria's press agency APS reported on Monday that France's charge d'affaires had been informed that 15 French diplomatic agents were in irregular positions and would be expelled.

"The departure of agents on temporary missions is unjustified and as I did last month, we will respond immediately and in a strong and proportionate manner," Barrot told reporters in Normandy.

