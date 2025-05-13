French nuclear fuels company Orano said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit with the courts of Niger over the "arbitrary arrest, illegal detention and unjust confiscation of property" involving its staff and assets in the country.
Orano's mining director in Niger, Ibrahim Courmo, has reportedly been taken to headquarters of the country's external intelligence agency, the General Directorate of External Documentation and Surveillance.
Orano has not received official information regarding Courmo's status, the company said.
Reuters
France's Orano files lawsuit over staff detention in Niger
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Reuters
