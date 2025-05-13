Africa

French development agency to invest in Morocco-ruled Western Sahara

13 May 2025 - 10:45 By Ahmed Eljechtimi
The Western Sahara conflict dates back to 1975 and pits Morocco, which considers the territory as its own, against the Algeria-backed Polisario front, which seeks an independent state called the Sahrawi Republic. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/pixander

The French Development Agency (AFD) says it will invest 150m (R3.05bn) in Western Sahara in 2025-2026, following Paris's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed desert territory.

The long-frozen conflict, dating back to 1975, pits Morocco, which considers the territory as its own, against the Algeria-backed Polisario front, which seeks an independent state called the Sahrawi Republic in Western Sahara.

The investment was announced on Monday following a visit to the Moroccan capital Rabat and to Western Sahara by AFD chief Remy Rioux, who met members of the cabinet and local officials, AFD said in a statement.

The funds will be directed at environmental and water supply projects among other social and economic development programmes, it said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has backed Morocco's sovereignty over the North African territory and supported its autonomy plan as the only solution to the conflict.

