Africa

Guinea cancels bauxite concession awarded to Kebo Energy SA

13 May 2025 - 15:15 By Saliou Samb
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Guinea is the world's second-largest producer after Australia of bauxite, the raw material for aluminium. Stock photo.
Guinea is the world's second-largest producer after Australia of bauxite, the raw material for aluminium. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LURII KOVALENKO

Guinea has cancelled a bauxite mining concession granted to Kebo Energy SA over its failure to deliver on promised investments, according to a statement broadcast on state television.

The cancellation was announced late on Friday, with state television citing a decree issued by junta leader Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in 2021.

A senior Guinean mining official confirmed that the concession had been cancelled.

A source close to Kebo Energy SA said the company had failed to raise sufficient funding for the project, which included building an alumina refinery. A spokesperson for Kebo Energy SA could not be reached for comment.

Last week Reuters reported Guinea's government had moved to revoke Emirates Global Aluminium's (EGA) mining licence over the company's failure to fulfil its commitment to construct an alumina refinery.

Guinea's prime minister announces elections in December 2025

The prime minister of junta-ruled Guinea announced a new date of December for elections, seeking to reassure investors in a speech at an African ...
News
7 hours ago

Guinea has also cancelled a gold permit previously awarded to Guiter Mining SA, according to Friday's statement.

Guiter Mining SA did not respond to a request for comment.

Military-led governments in Guinea, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have pushed to rewrite mining laws and contracts after seizing power in coups in recent years.

In some cases they have detained mining executives, suspended operations and seized products as they demand greater control and revenue of mineral resources.

READ MORE:

France's Orano files lawsuit over staff detention in Niger

French nuclear fuels company Orano said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit with the courts of Niger over the "arbitrary arrest, illegal detention and ...
News
3 hours ago

Conflict, extreme weather worsening hunger in West and Central Africa, WFP warns

Some 52-million people in West and Central Africa will struggle to meet their basic food and nutrition needs in the upcoming lean season, driven by ...
News
1 day ago

Barrick CEO 'doesn't know' where Mali is keeping miner's confiscated gold

Barrick Mining is spending $15m (R273.8m) a month to keep its Mali mine running and doesn't know where Mali's government is keeping the gold it ...
News
5 days ago

Fortuna eyes Guinea investments after Burkina Faso exit, says CEO

Canada's Fortuna Mining is eyeing expansion into Guinea after exiting Burkina Faso, where it faced regulatory instability and high security costs ...
News
1 week ago

West Africa upheaval requires joint mining ventures, local listings, says lobby group

International mining companies should consider joint ventures with local partners and dual listings on regional stock exchanges to navigate an ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan Politics
  2. Afrikaners who left for US do not qualify as refugees: Lamola Politics
  3. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  4. Eight people, most of them mothers, die in KwaZulu-Natal road accident South Africa
  5. ‘I feel like I gave birth to him twice’: Teen thrives after mom donates kidney South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia | REUTERS
After space race, China wants to win in humanoid robots | REUTERS