Africa

Kenya, Dominican Republic call for funds for struggling Haiti security effort

13 May 2025 - 14:45 By Natalia Siniawski
Kenyan police officers gather after landing to reinforce a security mission to tackle violence in Haiti, in Port-au-Prince on February 6 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol

The top diplomats from Kenya and the Dominican Republic met in Santo Domingo on Monday and called on the international community to fulfill and expand its promised funding for the UN-backed security mission in neighbouring Haiti.

Dominican foreign minister Roberto Alvarez and his Kenyan counterpart Musalia Mudavadi warned that the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti is struggling to fight the country's worsening gang violence effectively due to a lack of funding and logistical support.

Kenya deployed officers to the MSS in June 2024. The mission includes around 1,000 personnel, with approximately 75% from Kenya.

In the first three months of 2025 alone, over 1,600 people were killed in Haiti, and more than 1-million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Both ministers "acknowledged that the Mission has been unable to be more effective due to the lack of financial and material resources necessary for the full and complete deployment of the troops stationed there", according to an official statement.

They urged the international community to "fulfil the contributions offered, and even increase them, so that the mission can fully operate".

Heavily armed gangs have expanded their control in Haiti this year as the MSS and local police struggle to contain escalating violence.

The mission, led by Kenya and authorized by the UN Security Council in 2023, remains only partially deployed due to unmet funding pledges.

