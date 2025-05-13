Africa

Sierra Leone's largest diamond miner shuts down, laying off more than 1,000

Workers first went on strike in December over pay

13 May 2025 - 12:45 By Umaru Fofana
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The shutdown could impact global diamond markets, already facing supply constraints from major producers. Stock photo.
The shutdown could impact global diamond markets, already facing supply constraints from major producers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/MAKSIM SHBEKO

Koidu Limited, Sierra Leone's largest diamond producer, has halted operations and laid off nearly its entire local workforce of more than 1,000 employees following a protracted dispute over pay and working conditions.

Workers at the mine went on strike in December 2024 but suspended their walkout to allow negotiations. They then walked out again in early March.

The firm, a subsidiary of Octea Limited, was founded by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's BSG Resources.

Charles Kainessie, president of the Koidu Limited Workers' Union, told Reuters only a small number of workers are still employed at the company's head office in Freetown.

Sierra Leone's labour ministry has received copies of summary dismissal letters for more than 1,000 employees, it said in a statement on May 6.

Kainessie told Reuters that workers had only been receiving 30% of the value of their salaries because they were pegged to the US dollar but paid in the local currency, and the company was using an exchange rate from 2016. He also said workers lacked access to adequate toilet facilities and drinking water.

Sierra Leone's mpox cases fuel African outbreak, says health body

Sierra Leone accounted for half of Africa's confirmed mpox cases this week, the continent's main health body said on Thursday, adding that the West ...
News
4 days ago

Koidu Limited declined to comment on the allegations. Its head of corporate affairs, Ibrahim Turay, said he was "restricted from making any comments on the issue for now".

The shutdown could impact global diamond markets, already facing supply constraints from major producers, including India. Koidu Limited's exports are around $100m, according to industry sources.

Koidu has accused Sierra Leone's First Lady, Fatima Bio, who hails from the area where Koidu operates, of fanning the flames of the dispute. Fatima Bio visited the area after the walkout in March and addressed the workers, criticising the firm in remarks the company has rejected as false. Following her visit, she said in a social media post that Koidu had been "unjust to the workers for far too long".

Gustaf Fredrik Bodin, a Koidu Limited director and its general counsel, responded in a May 6 letter addressed to Fatima Bio accusing her of unlawful interference, incitement, defamation and causing damage to Koidu Limited and Octea Limited.

Neither the First Lady nor her office responded to Reuters' requests for comments on Koidu's accusations and threat of legal action.

The letter, seen by Reuters, said Koidu Limited had suffered financial losses exceeding $16m (R292.70m) from the strike, and that it would need $20m (R365.87m) to restart operations. It demanded a public retraction from Fatima Bio for her statements and a written commitment that she will make no further threats against the company.

Sierra Leone information minister Chernor Bah told Reuters that "everything is being done to resolve the impasse."

READ MORE:

Anglo American appoints Tom McCulley as technical director

Anglo American has appointed Tom McCulley as technical director with immediate effect, the diversified mining group said on Monday.
News
22 hours ago

Conflict, extreme weather worsening hunger in West and Central Africa, WFP warns

Some 52-million people in West and Central Africa will struggle to meet their basic food and nutrition needs in the upcoming lean season, driven by ...
News
1 day ago

‘Mediterranean Blue Diamond’ could fetch $20m at auction

A 10-carat blue diamond which could fetch $20m when it goes under the hammer was presented by auction house Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland on ...
News
4 days ago

Guinea moves to cancel EGA's mining licence, sources say

Guinea has initiated a process to withdraw Emirates Global Aluminium's mining licence in the West African nation, two people with knowledge of the ...
News
5 days ago

Most LBMA refineries using gold database, association says

Most gold refineries accredited by the London Bullion Market Association are now providing data to a digital platform launched in January to increase ...
News
4 days ago

Barrick CEO 'doesn't know' where Mali is keeping miner's confiscated gold

Barrick Mining is spending $15m (R273.8m) a month to keep its Mali mine running and doesn't know where Mali's government is keeping the gold it ...
News
5 days ago

After Ukraine deal, US turns critical minerals gaze to Africa

Away from the headlines around the minerals deal with Ukraine, the US has pursued a potentially more significant critical metals deal in the Great ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan Politics
  2. Afrikaners who left for US do not qualify as refugees: Lamola Politics
  3. Eight people, most of them mothers, die in KwaZulu-Natal road accident South Africa
  4. ‘I feel like I gave birth to him twice’: Teen thrives after mom donates kidney South Africa
  5. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa

Latest Videos

Ministers Ntshavheni and Mchunu answer oral questions in the NCOP
LIVE: Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in jewel heist trial | REUTERS