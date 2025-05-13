Africa

TotalEnergies, BWEnergy set to decide on Namibia projects 'late next year'

13 May 2025 - 16:55 By America Hernandez
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Namibia expects to finalise oil deals with French oil major TotalEnergies on its Venus discovery and with Norway's BWEnergy on its Kudu gas field. Stock photo.
Namibia expects to finalise oil deals with French oil major TotalEnergies on its Venus discovery and with Norway's BWEnergy on its Kudu gas field. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Ensup

Namibia expects French oil major TotalEnergies to take a final investment decision (FID) on its Venus discovery in the African country in the fourth quarter of 2026, the country's petroleum commissioner said on Tuesday.

Maggy Shino said at a conference in Paris that she expects TotalEnergies to submit its first oilfield development plans for approval in June or July.

Shino added that Namibia expected to finalise another field development plan with Norway's BWEnergy to develop the country's smaller Kudu gas field in June, with a FID also coming in late 2026.

In January Shell wrote down its Namibia oil discoveries as uncommercial due to a high amount of gas in the fields, dampening initial enthusiasm that the southern African country, which has no hydrocarbon production, could become a major producer.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne has said he believes the French oil major can handle those geological challenges, but that a FID will depend on whether production costs can be kept under an internal requirement of $20 per barrel.

Portugal's Galp seeks Namibia oil and gas partner

Portugal's Galp Energia has resumed talks with potential partners as it seeks to develop a discovery in Namibia, the company said on Monday after ...
News
2 weeks ago

Pouyanne told investors on a first-quarter results call last month that talks to persuade the Namibian government to shoulder a higher burden of the costs were still "premature", but that "it takes two to tango".

TotalEnergies owns a 45.25% interest in offshore block 2913B containing the Venus discovery, alongside QatarEnergy (35.25%), Africa Oil's Impact Oil and Gas (9.5%) and Namibia's state-owned Namcor (10%).

BWEnergy holds a 95% interest in the Kudu prospect, with Namcor holding the remaining 5%.

Reuters

READ MORE:

ExxonMobil plans $1.5bn investment in Nigerian deepwater oilfield

Energy giant ExxonMobil is set to inject $1.5bn (R27.43bn) into the development of its deepwater operations in Nigeria, the country's oil regulator ...
News
6 days ago

Nigeria's Renaissance halts oil output via pipeline after spill

Nigeria's Renaissance Africa Energy Company has halted oil shipments via its Okordia-Rumuekpe pipeline in the coastal Rivers state following a spill, ...
News
6 days ago

After Ukraine deal, US turns critical minerals gaze to Africa

Away from the headlines around the minerals deal with Ukraine, the US has pursued a potentially more significant critical metals deal in the Great ...
News
6 days ago

Oman in preliminary pact with Algeria for investment fund

The Oman Investment Authority signed a preliminary agreement with Algeria's finance ministry to establish an investment fund worth 115-million Omani ...
News
1 week ago

International Monetary Fund team to visit Angola this week

A team of officials from the International Monetary Fund will visit Angola this week, it said, as the country edges closer to a new loan deal with ...
News
1 week ago

Former Shell oil traders set up trading house with focus on Africa: sources

Several former traders from oil major Shell have set up trading house Atmin, backed by Afreximbank, to focus on African oil trading, two trading ...
News
2 weeks ago

Africa Oil Corp bullish on Nigeria growth, Namibia long game

Canada's Africa Oil Corporation will double its Nigerian output and the size of its reserves there once it completes its deal for full ownership of ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan Politics
  2. Afrikaners who left for US do not qualify as refugees: Lamola Politics
  3. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  4. Eight people, most of them mothers, die in KwaZulu-Natal road accident South Africa
  5. ‘I feel like I gave birth to him twice’: Teen thrives after mom donates kidney South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia | REUTERS
After space race, China wants to win in humanoid robots | REUTERS