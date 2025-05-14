Africa

DRC battle against M23 strains public finances, says IMF

14 May 2025 - 16:45 By Nilutpal Timsina, Sonia Rolley and Anait Miridzhanian
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Members of the M23 rebel group in Goma, North Kivu province in eastern DRC. An escalation of fighting in the region has strained the nation's public finances, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. File photo.
Members of the M23 rebel group in Goma, North Kivu province in eastern DRC. An escalation of fighting in the region has strained the nation's public finances, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi

An escalation of fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has strained the Central African nation's public finances, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have staged an unprecedented advance in eastern DRC this year, triggering a fresh cycle of violence in a decades-long conflict in a region rich in minerals including tantalum and gold.

The rebels seized Goma, eastern DRC's largest city, in late January and Bukavu, the area's second-largest, weeks later.

The closure of revenue collection offices in M23-controlled regions, combined with measures to ease living costs by exempting basic food products from customs duties and value-added tax, "have led to a revenue shortfall", the IMF said in a statement after a visit to DRC's capital Kinshasa.

Elevated security spending has also put pressure on the budget, the statement said. The finance ministry announced in March it was doubling salaries for soldiers and police in an apparent bid to boost morale.

DRC debacle should teach us not to play Africa's Mr Fix-it

After the prodigal spending of huge resources and sacrificing many innocent young lives in the DRC debacle, South Africa this week finally bowed to ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

The IMF said it had reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of DRC's three-year economic and financial programme under its extended credit facility.

"The government has reaffirmed its commitment to the objectives of ECF-supported program, which has been recalibrated to reflect the new realities following the intensification of the conflict," the statement read.

It also said the programme would help safeguard fiscal sustainability while enabling adequate fiscal space for pressing security and humanitarian needs.

The UN and Western governments say Rwanda has provided arms and troops to M23. Rwanda denies backing M23 and says its military has acted in self-defence against DRC's army and a militia founded by perpetrators of the 1994 genocide.

Reuters

READ MORE:

DRC's four-month ban on cobalt exports under review, says minister

The Democratic Republic of Congo's four-month ban on cobalt exports is under review, the country's mines minister Kizito Pakabomba said in Singapore ...
News
5 hours ago

SILENCE CHARUMBIRA | Bridges, not walls: window of opportunity for South Africa to reset relations with Rwanda

What the two countries stand to gain from reconciliation is too significant to ignore, writes Charumbira
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

DRC doctor living in SA for 16 years sues over loss of refugee status

Allegedly targeted for helping a wounded rebel soldier, a DRC physician has been told it’s time to go by home affairs.
News
2 days ago

Conflict, extreme weather worsening hunger in West and Central Africa, WFP warns

Some 52-million people in West and Central Africa will struggle to meet their basic food and nutrition needs in the upcoming lean season, driven by ...
News
2 days ago

Floods claim lives of more than 100 in eastern DRC

Affected area is under the administration of Kinshasa and is not among the zones taken by M23
News
3 days ago

DRC and M23 rebels resume peace talks in Doha: sources

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have restarted peace talks in Qatar, sources said on Tuesday, part of a diplomatic ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  2. Cape cops arrest man with more than R1m in cash packed in bag South Africa
  3. Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says South Africa
  4. City slams 60% surge in Somerset West sewerage blockages South Africa
  5. Hawks conduct search and seizure operation in Pretoria high court South Africa

Latest Videos

Only face-to-face meeting with Putin can bring ceasefire: Zelenskiy | REUTERS
Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS