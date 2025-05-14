Africa

DRC's four-month ban on cobalt exports under review, says minister

14 May 2025 - 14:15 By Hongmei Li
DRC imposed a four-month ban on cobalt exports earlier this year to rein in oversupply of the battery metal on the international market. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

The Democratic Republic of Congo's four-month ban on cobalt exports is under review, the country's mines minister Kizito Pakabomba said at a cobalt industry conference in Singapore on Wednesday, without giving further details.

In February, the country imposed a four-month ban on cobalt exports to rein in oversupply of the battery metal on the international market.

Reuters

