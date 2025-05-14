The Democratic Republic of Congo's four-month ban on cobalt exports is under review, the country's mines minister Kizito Pakabomba said at a cobalt industry conference in Singapore on Wednesday, without giving further details.
In February, the country imposed a four-month ban on cobalt exports to rein in oversupply of the battery metal on the international market.
Reuters
DRC's four-month ban on cobalt exports under review, says minister
Image: REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
