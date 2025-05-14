Ethiopia has signed investment deals for its minerals and energy sectors worth more than $1.7bn (R30.97bn), mostly with Chinese firms, its finance ministry says.
The East African nation, which struck a four-year, $3.4bn (R61.94bn) programme deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last July, is in the midst of a far-reaching reform drive, including the flotation of its birr currency and a push to complete an $8.4bn (R153.04bn) debt restructuring with its official creditors.
The finance ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday that companies attending a two-day investment conference in Addis Ababa had signed agreements to bring more than $1.7bn into the country.
The ministry said the deals signed include:
- a planned $500m (R9.11bn) investment by Hua Ye Mining Processing Company in minerals exploration and processing, and the development of a special economic zone focused on minerals;
- $600m (R10.93bn) from Sequoia Mining & Processing Plc to develop coal mining projects;
- $360m (R6.56bn) from Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology to build a solar cell manufacturing plant; and
- $250m (R4.55bn) from CSI Solar, also for solar energy development.
The ministry did not give a timeframe for when the money was expected to come to Ethiopia.
Reuters
Ethiopia signs minerals, energy deals worth $1.7bn, chiefly with Chinese firms
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
