Africa

Mali's military rulers formally dissolve political parties

14 May 2025 - 11:45 By Anait Miridzhanian
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Malian woman holds a poster of Assimi Goita, the junta leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) who seized power after coups in 2020 and 2021. File photo.
A Malian woman holds a poster of Assimi Goita, the junta leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) who seized power after coups in 2020 and 2021. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Amadou Keita

Mali's military government announced on Tuesday that it had dissolved all political parties, approving a recommendation publicised last month that spurred unprecedented protests in the capital, Bamako.

A statement read on state television said the decision had been validated by military leader Assimi Goita, who seized power in the West African country after coups in 2020 and 2021. Last month a national conference of political actors in Mali recommended naming Goita as president with a five-year mandate as well as dissolving the parties.

In protests in Bamako on May 3 and May 4, several hundred critics carried placards displaying messages calling for multi-party elections and chanted slogans such as: "Down with dictatorship, long live democracy."

The junta originally committed to holding elections in February 2022.

Ahead of another planned protest on May 9, Mali suspended political activities across the country, forcing the opposition parties to call off their gathering.

Mali's efforts to stem political protests to face test

An attempt by Mali's military government to stamp out public dissent by banning all political activity will be put to the test on Friday as critics ...
News
4 days ago

Meanwhile, three opposition politicians are feared to have been abducted in recent days, according to party officials and human rights activists, raising fears of mounting repression.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement last week that Abba Alhassane, secretary-general of the Convergence for the Development of Mali (Codem), was arrested by "masked gunmen claiming to be gendarmes" on May 8. The group also said "unidentified men" seized El Bachir Thiam, leader of the Yelema party, in the town of Kati outside Bamako on the same day.

On Tuesday a member of Codem, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, told Reuters that the party had not heard from Abdoul Karim Traore, a party youth leader, for two days and feared he had been abducted too.

Mali's security ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Conflict, extreme weather worsening hunger in West and Central Africa, WFP warns

Some 52-million people in West and Central Africa will struggle to meet their basic food and nutrition needs in the upcoming lean season, driven by ...
News
2 days ago

Mali pressed to pay 'enormous' debt for regional dam, document says

Mali owes more than $94m (R1.7bn) to the entity managing a dam which also provides power to Senegal and Mauritania, and the debt has become "a ...
News
5 days ago

Mali suspends political activities ahead of planned protest

Mali has suspended political activities across the country ahead of a planned protest against the military junta that has ruled since coups in 2020 ...
News
6 days ago

Barrick CEO 'doesn't know' where Mali is keeping miner's confiscated gold

Barrick Mining is spending $15m (R273.8m) a month to keep its Mali mine running and doesn't know where Mali's government is keeping the gold it ...
News
6 days ago

Mali cotton output falls 4.8% in 2024/2025 season

Mali's cotton output dropped 4.8% for the recently ended 2024/2025 season, which was marred by heavy rains, flooding and crop damage, the West ...
News
6 days ago

Landlocked Burkina, Mali, Niger back sea access through Morocco

Foreign ministers of military-ruled Sahel states of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger said on Monday they endorse an initiative offering them access to ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  2. Cape cops arrest man with more than R1m in cash packed in bag South Africa
  3. Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says South Africa
  4. City slams 60% surge in Somerset West sewerage blockages South Africa
  5. Hawks conduct search and seizure operation in Pretoria high court South Africa

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 14 May 2025