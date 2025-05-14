Africa

Nigerian oil producer Oando completes pipeline repairs after spills

14 May 2025 - 16:15 By Tife Owolabi
Nigerian oil producer Oando activated emergency responses immediately after each spill, shutting down affected wells, halting crude delivery and deploying containment measures. File photo.
Nigerian oil producer Oando activated emergency responses immediately after each spill, shutting down affected wells, halting crude delivery and deploying containment measures. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Nigerian oil producer Oando has completed repairs on its pipeline in the oil-rich Bayelsa state after four oil spill incidents caused by sabotage in recent weeks, the company said on Tuesday.

The company activated emergency responses immediately after each spill, shutting down affected wells, halting crude delivery and deploying containment measures.

Joint investigations were conducted with government regulators and community representatives, it said in a statement.

Oando, which now owns former Eni unit Nigerian Agip Oil Co, said it plans a sectional replacement of the pipeline to further reduce future risks.

Reuters

