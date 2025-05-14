Africa

Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery cancels June maintenance at gasoline unit: IIR

14 May 2025 - 11:15 By Robert Harvey and Enes Tunagur
Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery had initially planned to shut its gasoline-making residue fluid catalytic cracking unit for 30-day maintenance in June. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye

Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery has cancelled June maintenance at its 204,000 barrels per day (bpd) gasoline-making unit as it completed planned works during an unplanned shutdown from April 7 to May 11, according to industry monitor IIR.

During the unplanned outage, the Dangote refinery increased exports of residual products such as straight run fuel oil, while exports of finished products such as jet fuel and gasoil dropped, according to shipping trade analytics firm Kpler.

Nigeria's gasoline imports rose by 24% on the month in April to 157,000 bpd, Kpler data show.

Dangote had initially planned to shut its gasoline-making residue fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit for 30-day maintenance in June.

The 650,000 bpd refinery built by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote in Lagos began processing crude into products, including gas oil, naphtha and jet fuel, in January 2024 and started producing gasoline in September.

The Dangote refinery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

