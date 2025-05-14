Africa

Tanzania arrests opposition official Amani Golugwa travelling to political conference

14 May 2025 - 13:45 By Hereward Holland
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A supporter of Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate of the Chadema party Tundu Lissu reacts near riot police officers outside the Kisutu Residents Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 24 2025. File photo.
A supporter of Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate of the Chadema party Tundu Lissu reacts near riot police officers outside the Kisutu Residents Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 24 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman

Tanzanian authorities arrested a senior opposition official as he was departing for a political conference in Belgium, his party said on Tuesday, as fears grow of an escalating crackdown ahead of an October election.

While President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who plans to seek reelection, says the government is committed to respecting human rights, a recent string of high-profile arrests has thrust her record into the spotlight.

Amani Golugwa, a senior member of Tanzania's main opposition Chadema party, was arrested at Julius Nyerere International Airport in the capital Dar es Salaam on Monday, his party wrote on X.

Tanzanian police confirmed his arrest in a post on their Instagram account, writing that Golugwa "has a trend of leaving and returning to the country without following legal procedures".

"Dar es Salaam police special zone is continuing with the investigation on the matter in collaboration with other security organs," the post added.

Tanzania police detain opposition figures on way to court, party says

Tanzanian police detained two senior opposition figures on Thursday, their party said, as they drove to a court hearing for party leader Tundu Lissu, ...
News
2 weeks ago

A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Golugwa had been due to represent his party in Brussels at a forum organised by the International Democracy Union, a grouping of centre-right parties that Chadema belongs to and which also counts the British Conservatives and US Republicans as members.

"The IDU strongly condemns the unlawful arrest and assault of Chadema (Golugwa)," the organisation posted on X. "Silencing opposition voices violates the core of democracy. We call for his immediate release."

Police arrested Tundu Lissu, Chadema's leader and Tanzania's main opposition figure, last month.

Lissu, who was shot 16 times in a 2017 attack and came second in the last presidential poll, was subsequently charged with treason over what prosecutors said was a speech calling upon the public to rebel and disrupt the elections.

He had held several rallies in early April under the slogan "No Reforms, No Election", where Chadema demanded significant changes to an electoral process they say favours the ruling party.

Days after Lissu's arrest, the election commission disqualified Chadema from participating in the polls over its refusal to sign a code of conduct.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Tanzanian boy, 13, returns home from SA after decade away from family

A Tanzanian boy who was three years old when he arrived in SA with his grandmother, who has since died, will be reunited with his family in the East ...
News
1 day ago

Rwanda escorts Sadc troops from DRC to Tanzania, says army spokesperson

Rwanda's army is escorting the troops of a Southern African force through Rwandan territory to Tanzania as they pull out from eastern Democratic ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tanzania bans agriculture imports from South Africa and Malawi

Tanzania has banned the importation of agricultural products from South Africa and Malawi, saying it is retaliation for similar hostile trade ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tanzania opposition party Chadema calls election ban unconstitutional

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema said on Tuesday its disqualification from elections due later this year was unconstitutional, days after its ...
News
4 weeks ago

Tanzania court charges opposition party leader Tundu Lissu with treason

Tanzanian opposition party leader Tundu Lissu was on Thursday charged with treason, a capital offence, for comments he made last week that ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  2. Cape cops arrest man with more than R1m in cash packed in bag South Africa
  3. Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says South Africa
  4. City slams 60% surge in Somerset West sewerage blockages South Africa
  5. Hawks conduct search and seizure operation in Pretoria high court South Africa

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 14 May 2025