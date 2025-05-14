Africa

Uganda's parliament introduces bill to let military courts try civilians

14 May 2025 - 15:45 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba talks to Lt-Gen Sam Okiding at the Chief of Defence Forces Inter-Force Drill Competition on May 13 2025 in Kampala, Uganda.
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba talks to Lt-Gen Sam Okiding at the Chief of Defence Forces Inter-Force Drill Competition on May 13 2025 in Kampala, Uganda.
Image: Hajarah Nalwadda/Getty Images)

The Ugandan government introduced a bill in parliament on Tuesday that would allow military tribunals to prosecute civilians, months after the country's Supreme Court ruled the practice unconstitutional.

The top court's January verdict forced the government to transfer the trial of opposition politician and former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye to a civilian court, where state prosecutors have charged him with several crimes including treason.

Political allies and lawyers for Besigye, who has lost to President Yoweri Museveni in four elections, say the accusations are politically motivated.

Minister of defence Jacob Marksons Oboth introduced the "Uganda People's Defence Forces Bill, 2025" on the floor of the House on Tuesday, where it was referred to a House committee for scrutiny.

Civilians may be tried under military law in exceptional circumstances, such as when they are in "unlawful possession of arms, ammunition or equipment ordinarily being the monopoly of the defence forces," according to the draft law seen by Reuters.

Uganda plans law to allow military prosecution of civilians

The Ugandan government intends to introduce a law to allow military tribunals to try civilians for certain offences even after the practice was ...
News
3 weeks ago

Besigye was forcefully removed from the Kenyan capital Nairobi in November, and presented in a military court in neighbouring Uganda a few days later, where he was charged with offences including the illegal possession of firearms.

Kenya's government denied involvement in what it called Besigye's abduction.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is widely expected to seek reelection in the country's presidential ballot, due in January. File photo.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is widely expected to seek reelection in the country's presidential ballot, due in January. File photo.
Image: ABUBAKER LUBOWA/REUTERS

The new bill also includes crimes of abetting or aiding a soldier to commit crimes including treason, murder and aggravated robbery, among others.

Human rights activists and opposition politicians have long accused Museveni's government of using military courts to prosecute opposition leaders and supporters on politically motivated charges.

The new law will be used to "persecute regime opponents and deal with the growing resistance against the regime," said David Lewis Rubongoya from the National Unity Platform (NUP), Uganda's largest opposition party.

Information minister Chris Baryomunsi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NUP's leader Bobi Wine said on Friday he plans to contest the presidential ballot due in January, in which Museveni is widely expected to seek reelection.

Reuters

MORE:

Uganda's central bank holds policy rate, citing inflation risks

Uganda's central bank kept its key lending rate at 9.75% for the third monetary policy meeting in a row on Tuesday, citing heightened global risks to ...
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Breast-milk donations in Uganda save preterm babies

A growing number of caregivers in Uganda are turning to breast-milk donation to save the lives of premature and orphaned babies.
News
2 days ago

Ugandan opposition member held by president’s son 'shows signs of torture'

A Ugandan opposition activist who President Yoweri Museveni's son said he had been holding captive in his basement appears to have been tortured, the ...
News
1 week ago

Uganda's military chief says missing opposition official is 'in my basement'

Uganda's military chief, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, says he is holding an opposition activist in his basement and has threatened violence ...
News
1 week ago

Uganda's Museveni meets Musk’s Starlink to discuss entry to nation

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Tuesday he had a "productive meeting" with the representatives of tech billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Uganda declares end to latest ebola outbreak

The East African country announced its latest outbreak on January 30 after the death of a male nurse who tested positive for the virus.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  2. Cape cops arrest man with more than R1m in cash packed in bag South Africa
  3. Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says South Africa
  4. City slams 60% surge in Somerset West sewerage blockages South Africa
  5. Hawks conduct search and seizure operation in Pretoria high court South Africa

Latest Videos

Only face-to-face meeting with Putin can bring ceasefire: Zelenskiy | REUTERS
Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS