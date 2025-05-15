China supports Sudan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, foreign minister Wang Yi told newly appointed Sudanese counterpart Omar Seddik on Wednesday.
Wang met Seddik, who is war-torn Sudan's outgoing ambassador to Beijing, in the Chinese capital, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
China backs Sudan in achieving peace, stability and development at an early date, Wang said, pledging to continue providing humanitarian assistance and help within its capacity.
China affirms support for Sudan's sovereignty in meeting with new foreign minister
Image: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
