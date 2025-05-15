Africa

Danish group to end aid to Tanzania, Burundi, CAR after Trump cuts

Restructure, retrenchment will lead to 'untold suffering and deaths', says Danish Refugee Council

15 May 2025 - 10:56 By Emma Farge
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Danish Refugee Council will end h umanitarianprogrammes in six countries — Burundi, Central African Republic, Tanzania, Georgia, Kosovo and Mexico — and remain present in 28 others. Stock photo.
The Danish Refugee Council will end h umanitarianprogrammes in six countries — Burundi, Central African Republic, Tanzania, Georgia, Kosovo and Mexico — and remain present in 28 others. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC), a major humanitarian group, said on Wednesday it will end its relief programmes in six countries and slash 650 additional jobs after the US, its second-biggest donor, cut funding.

US President Donald Trump has drastically scaled back foreign aid as part of a review of foreign spending in a move some aid officials say could put millions of lives at risk.

The Danish group, which provides assistance to refugees and those displaced by disaster and conflicts, said the US retrenchment would lead to "untold suffering and deaths" in a statement announcing the restructure.

"The scale of the current funding crisis demands that DRC adapt, renew itself and prepare for a world where US assistance will not resume," the DRC said in a statement.

"Losing our second-largest funding partner will mean a reduced global footprint. Most of all, it is a blow to millions of people displaced by conflict, disaster and climate change."

The US previously accounted for 20% of its budget.

The group said it would end programmes in six countries — Burundi, Central African Republic, Tanzania, Georgia, Kosovo and Mexico — and remain present in 28 others.

Prior to the latest job cuts, the group had already cut 1,300 staff positions since February as a direct consequence of the US funding cuts, it said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US farm agency cancels Food for Progress food aid grants

The US department of agriculture on Wednesday cancelled existing grants under its Food for Progress food aid programme, according to an e0mail seen ...
News
1 hour ago

UN humanitarian chief slams aid plan for Gaza proposed by Israel, backed by US

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher on Tuesday criticised an Israel-initiated and US-backed humanitarian aid distribution plan for Gaza as a "fig leaf for ...
News
1 day ago

Conflict, extreme weather worsening hunger in West and Central Africa, WFP warns

Some 52-million people in West and Central Africa will struggle to meet their basic food and nutrition needs in the upcoming lean season, driven by ...
News
3 days ago

Returning DRC farmers struggle to revive rebel-held fields

Farmers in a breadbasket town in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo who previously fled heavy fighting are facing new challenges as they return to ...
News
1 week ago

Malnutrition treatments halted in Ethiopia due to underfunding: WFP

The World Food Programme suspended malnutrition treatment for 650,000 malnourished women and children in Ethiopia this week due to severe funding ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  2. Sanral denies it is lowering speed limits news
  3. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa
  4. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  5. Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says South Africa

Latest Videos

Jose Mujica, former Uruguayan president and guerrilla, dies at 89 |REUTERS
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Cassie Ventura accuses Sean Combs of rape in trial ...