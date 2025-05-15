Africa

France expels Algerian officials in tit-for-tat measure, minister says ties 'totally blocked'

15 May 2025 - 12:20 By John Irish
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
France's foreign ministry says it is expelling Algerians holding diplomatic passports without visas in a response to a decision by Algiers to expel 15 French officials. File photo.
France's foreign ministry says it is expelling Algerians holding diplomatic passports without visas in a response to a decision by Algiers to expel 15 French officials. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France's foreign ministry summoned a senior Algerian diplomat on Wednesday to inform him that Paris was expelling Algerians holding diplomatic passports without visas in a response to a decision by Algiers to expel 15 French officials.

"France reserves the right to take additional measures depending on how the situation evolves," the ministry said in a statement after summoning Algeria's charge d'affaires.

It did not say how many people were expelled.

France's ties with its former colony have long been complicated but took a turn for the worse last year when President Emmanuel Macron angered Algeria by backing Morocco's position over the disputed Western Sahara region.

There had been a short-lived thaw in tensions last month after Barrot visited Algiers, but a week later tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions once again strained ties.

Algeria's press agency APS reported on Monday that France's charge d'affaires had been informed that 15 French diplomatic agents were in irregular positions and would be expelled.

Foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot told BFM television on Wednesday that ties were now "totally blocked".

MORE:

France to respond firmly after Algeria expels more officials

France will respond to Algeria's "unjustified" decision to expel 15 French officials, foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday, as relations ...
News
1 day ago

French development agency to invest in Morocco-ruled Western Sahara

The French Development Agency says it will invest €150m (R3.05bn) in Western Sahara in 2025-2026, following Paris's recognition of Morocco's ...
News
2 days ago

Oman in preliminary pact with Algeria for investment fund

The Oman Investment Authority signed a preliminary agreement with Algeria's finance ministry to establish an investment fund worth 115-million Omani ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | France to expel 12 Algerian agents, recall ambassador

France will expel 12 agents serving in the Algerian consular and diplomatic network in France and will recall its ambassador to Algiers for ...
News
4 weeks ago

France says Algeria threatening to expel diplomatic staff

France said on Monday that Algeria had threatened to expel 12 of its diplomatic staff and that it would take immediate reprisals should that occur in ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  2. Sanral denies it is lowering speed limits news
  3. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa
  4. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  5. Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says South Africa

Latest Videos

Jose Mujica, former Uruguayan president and guerrilla, dies at 89 |REUTERS
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Cassie Ventura accuses Sean Combs of rape in trial ...