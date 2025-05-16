Africa

European bank green-lights three new African members for investment

Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Benin will get access to millions of euros in potential investments from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

16 May 2025 - 14:45 By Libby George
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Odile Renaud-Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. File photo.
Odile Renaud-Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Anna Voitenko

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has cleared new member states Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Benin for investments following approval by the development finance institution's board, it said on Thursday.

The move will give the countries access to millions of euros in potential investments from EBRD, cementing an expansion into sub-Saharan Africa by the lender that has been in the works for years.

"The EBRD will leverage its financial resources and expertise to boost the countries' economies and provide new opportunities to their people, complementing the work of existing development partners," EBRD president Odile Renaud-Basso said in a statement.

At its annual meeting on Thursday, the EBRD board formally voted to approve recipient country status for the three West African nations.

Investments will begin shortly after an amendment to the EBRD's founding treaty comes into force in July, the bank said.

Most LBMA refineries using gold database, association says

Most gold refineries accredited by the London Bullion Market Association are now providing data to a digital platform launched in January to increase ...
News
1 week ago

Kenya, Ghana and Senegal are also being considered for membership but still must meet some pre-membership requirements before the process is fully concluded.

The bank was formed in 1991 to help rebuild Eastern Europe in the wake of the Cold War and has since expanded into the Middle East, North Africa and Mongolia. It has invested more than 200bn (R4.04-trillion) since its creation and supports policy reforms to develop the private sector.

It partners with the private sector to enable investments in natural resources, financial institutions, agriculture and infrastructure.

Renaud-Basso said the bank will focus on supporting the green transition, strengthening economic governance and promoting human resilience, including equal opportunity.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US shifting Africa strategy to 'trade, not aid', says envoy Troy Fitrell

US envoys in Africa will be rated on commercial deals struck, not aid spent, a senior state department official says, touting it as the new strategy ...
News
3 hours ago

Ivory Coast port operator to invest in inland logistics

Africa Global Logistics, which operates Ivory Coast's main port, plans to invest over €60m (R1.22bn) in inland logistics over the next five years to ...
News
1 day ago

Danish group to end aid to Tanzania, Burundi, CAR after Trump cuts

The Danish Refugee Council, a major humanitarian group, said on Wednesday it will end its relief programmes in six countries and slash 650 additional ...
News
1 day ago

Nigeria approves $652m China Exim Bank road finance package

Nigeria has approved a $652m (R11.88bn) China Exim Bank funding package for construction of a road to move goods from a sea port and petroleum ...
News
1 week ago

Mozambique LNG project to launch by mid-year, says TotalEnergies CEO

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday that partners on its long-delayed Mozambique LNG project have decided to move ahead and launch ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shock as four KZN health workers die in one week — two while on duty South Africa
  2. 15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district South Africa
  3. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa
  4. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  5. My grandmother was my first engineering teacher: global AI expert South Africa

Latest Videos

No sign of progress in Gaza as Donald Trump visits Qatar
Guinea residents register biometric data as junta commits to elections | REUTERS