Thirty-five people were killed and six wounded in an intercommunal clash in Chad's southwest province of Logone Occidental, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.
Deadly conflicts are frequent in the Central African country, usually between herders and local farmers who accuse them of grazing animals on their land.
The incident occurred in a village on Wednesday, Chad's government said in a statement.
Security forces quickly intervened in the conflict and brought the situation under control before a delegation arrived at the scene to provide support for the people affected.
Reuters
Intercommunal clash in Chad leaves 35 people dead
Image: 123rf/geoffsp
Reuters
