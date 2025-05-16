Regulatory hurdles in Mali have left British miner Kodal Minerals unable to export more than 20,000 metric tons of lithium concentrate, its chief executive Bernard Aylward told Reuters.
Kodal's blocked shipments come as global lithium production is already expected to drop this year — potentially by 228,000 tons — as miners curtail operations due to plummeting prices for the metal, used in electric vehicle batteries.
Kodal, which launched production in February, has agreed to sell its entire output to China's Hainan Mining, Aylward said.
"We're spending money to produce a product that we want to sell ... Our buyer actually wants to buy it, we can't export," he said.
Spokespeople for Mali's mining and trade ministries did not respond to requests for comment.
Kodal says Mali lithium exports blocked due to permit delays
Image: 123RF/Martin Bergsma
Regulatory hurdles in Mali have left British miner Kodal Minerals unable to export more than 20,000 metric tons of lithium concentrate, its chief executive Bernard Aylward told Reuters.
Kodal's blocked shipments come as global lithium production is already expected to drop this year — potentially by 228,000 tons — as miners curtail operations due to plummeting prices for the metal, used in electric vehicle batteries.
Kodal, which launched production in February, has agreed to sell its entire output to China's Hainan Mining, Aylward said.
"We're spending money to produce a product that we want to sell ... Our buyer actually wants to buy it, we can't export," he said.
Spokespeople for Mali's mining and trade ministries did not respond to requests for comment.
Judge to hear Mali's request to reopen Barrick mine under new management
Long a major gold producer, the West African nation is seeking to develop its significant lithium reserves at a time when its military government is also asserting more control over the mining sector in a bid to generate more revenues.
Malian authorities have arrested foreign executives and seized gold stocks as they negotiate with multinational gold miners.
In Kodal's case, Aylward said officials have been scrutinising a pricing mechanism to ensure the spodumene concentrate produced at the firm's Bougouni project is sold at prevailing market rates. He said the company has been locked in negotiations for final approvals since last year and is now finalising its export permit in the hopes of sending its first shipment in mid-June.
"Other operations in Mali are also having delays in the export permits. It is not restricted to the Kodal team," he added.
China's Ganfeng Lithium, which operates Mali's only other lithium mine, did not respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Ivory Coast port operator to invest in inland logistics
Mali's military rulers formally dissolve political parties
KoBold Metals agrees on framework to buy stake in DRC lithium deposit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos