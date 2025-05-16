Africa

Mali hearing on Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto mines postponed to May 22

Operations at mining complex halted after Mali seized three metric tons of gold

16 May 2025 - 16:15 By Fadimata Kontao
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Canada-headquartered Barrick Mining and the Malian government have been locked in a dispute since 2023. Stock photo.
Canada-headquartered Barrick Mining and the Malian government have been locked in a dispute since 2023. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RHJ2017

A Malian court hearing scheduled for Thursday on whether to put Barrick Mining's Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex under provisional administration has been postponed to May 22, the president of the court said on Thursday.

Barrick Mining, previously called Barrick Gold, and Mali's government have been at odds since 2023 over the implementation of a new mining code that raises taxes and gives Mali's government a greater share in the gold mines.

Mali's military government, like others in West Africa, says it wants to increase its revenue from the mining sector as it believes current arrangements are unfair and foreign multinationals must comply with its demands if they want to keep operating in the gold-rich country.

Barrick says it has invested heavily in the Malian economy over more than 20 years and accuses the government of moving its goal posts and asking for more money, as well as unfairly detaining some of its executives in an attempt to blackmail the company.

Most other multinational mining companies in Mali have agreed to the new code. Australia's Resolute Mining reached an agreement after its chief executive was detained for over a week in Mali.

On Thursday Bamako's Tribunal de Commerce court was due to consider a request by the Malian state, which holds a 20% stake in the Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex, to put the mines under a provisional administration.

Judge to hear Mali's request to reopen Barrick mine under new management

A court in Mali will hold a hearing on Thursday to consider a request made by Mali's military government to reopen Canadian miner Barrick's ...
News
1 day ago

The aim of the request is to restart operations at the complex, which have been suspended for months, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Granting the request would represent a major escalation of the dispute between the West African state and the Canadian miner.

Operations at the mines were halted in mid-January after the government seized around three metric tons of gold worth some $317m (R5.72bn) at last week's price, accusing the company of not fulfilling its tax obligations. The government had been blocking Barrick's gold exports since early November.

Barrick denies any wrongdoing.

In its May 7 earnings update, Barrick said it had on April 17 received a notice from the government threatening to impose provisional management unless the mines resumed operations by April 20.

Barrick has said it can only resume operations when the Malian government removes restrictions on gold exports.

The latest development comes as the two sides negotiate a memorandum of understanding to resolve the dispute.

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow told Reuters this month that the two sides had previously come close to reaching an agreement three times.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Security forces kidnap, kill civilians in central Mali, says activist

Malian armed forces arrested and killed around two dozen Fulani civilians who were rounded up at a livestock market in a central region of the West ...
News
3 hours ago

Guinea revokes 46 mining licences, signalling stricter oversight of major operators

Guinea has revoked the licences of 46 mining companies operating in the country, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, while another said it ...
News
5 hours ago

Kodal says Mali lithium exports blocked due to permit delays

Regulatory hurdles in Mali have left British miner Kodal Minerals unable to export more than 20,000 metric tons of lithium concentrate, its chief ...
News
5 hours ago

Mali's military rulers formally dissolve political parties

Mali's military government announced on Tuesday that it had dissolved all political parties, approving a recommendation publicised last month that ...
News
2 days ago

Mali's efforts to stem political protests to face test

An attempt by Mali's military government to stamp out public dissent by banning all political activity will be put to the test on Friday as critics ...
News
1 week ago

Mali suspends political activities ahead of planned protest

Mali has suspended political activities across the country ahead of a planned protest against the military junta that has ruled since coups in 2020 ...
News
1 week ago

Barrick CEO 'doesn't know' where Mali is keeping miner's confiscated gold

Barrick Mining is spending $15m (R273.8m) a month to keep its Mali mine running and doesn't know where Mali's government is keeping the gold it ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shock as four KZN health workers die in one week — two while on duty South Africa
  2. 15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district South Africa
  3. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa
  4. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  5. My grandmother was my first engineering teacher: global AI expert South Africa

Latest Videos

No sign of progress in Gaza as Donald Trump visits Qatar
Guinea residents register biometric data as junta commits to elections | REUTERS