Africa

Trump senior Africa adviser 'discussed peace plan' with Rwanda, DRC leaders

Washington seeking peace in mineral-rich region, says Massad Boulos

16 May 2025 - 17:15 By Daphne Psaledakis
US President Donald Trump's senior advisor for Africa Massad Boulos addresses a press conference at the US embassy in Kigali, Rwanda, on April 8 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Africa said on Thursday he spoke with the presidents of Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) about a draft peace deal this week, as Washington seeks to end a decades-long conflict in the region.

The US is awaiting final feedback due this weekend from Rwanda and DRC on the draft agreement, Massad Boulos told Reuters in an interview in Washington DC.

He added that there may still be amendments and adjustments, but he hopes it can be concluded in coming weeks.

The Trump administration, which has sought to strike peace accords in multiple regions and prioritised US access to critical minerals, has been seeking to end the conflict in a region rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper and lithium.

Boulos said he spoke with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi to touch base, adding that they were pleased with the progress that had been made.

"It was very positive from both of them," Boulos said. "They're both looking forward to working with us and with the Qataris and with the African Union towards achieving a final solution that will give lasting peace."

