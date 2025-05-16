US envoys in Africa will be rated on commercial deals struck, not aid spent, a senior state department official says, touting it as the new strategy for US support on the continent.
President Donald Trump's administration wants to eliminate trade deficits and drive mutual prosperity, African affairs senior bureau official Troy Fitrell said, according to remarks shared on Thursday.
"Assistance involves a donor and a recipient, but commerce is an exchange between equals," he added at the launch of the policy in Ivory Coast on Wednesday.
US ambassadors in Africa had already shepherded 33 agreements worth $6bn (R108.40bn) in Trump's first 100 days, Fitrell said.
"Trade, not aid, a slogan we’ve seen thrown around for years, is now truly our policy for Africa," he said.
US goods exports to sub-Saharan Africa amount to less than 1% of total US trade, according to US think-tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
US shifting Africa strategy to 'trade, not aid', says envoy Troy Fitrell
Image: 123RF/Denys Bilytskyi
After Ukraine deal, US turns critical minerals gaze to Africa
Despite Trump's aggressive spending cuts, Washington has pledged a $550m (R9.94bn) loan for the Lobito rail corridor, a shortcut for copper and cobalt from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo to Angola's Atlantic port, bypassing China-controlled routes.
The US is keen to counter both Chinese and Russian influence on the continent, particularly over minerals and trade. In one of China's latest deals on the continent, a $652m (R11.78bn) loan agreement was agreed with Nigeria through the Exim bank for a highway feeding the new Lekki port and Dangote refinery.
The US has set six targets to be met before the next US-Africa Leaders Summit later this year, the envoy said. These are to:
Global aid groups have widely criticised the US for slashing aid funds to Africa, which they say is costing lives of the most needy.
Reuters
