Africa

Mogadishu suicide bomber kills at least 10 at army recruitment drive

18 May 2025 - 14:18 By Abdi Sheikh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Somali military officer walks past abandoned shoes at the scene of an explosion targeting a queue of young recruits registering at the Damanyo military base in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia May 18, 2025.
A Somali military officer walks past abandoned shoes at the scene of an explosion targeting a queue of young recruits registering at the Damanyo military base in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia May 18, 2025.
Image: Feisal Omar

At least 10 people were killed on Sunday after a suicide bomber targeted a queue of young recruits registering at the Damanyo military base in the Somali capital Mogadishu, witnesses told Reuters.

Teenagers were lining up at the base's gate when the attacker detonated their explosives, they said.

A military captain who gave his name as Suleiman described the attack as he had seen it unfold.

“I was on the other side of the road. A speeding tuk-tuk stopped, a man alighted, ran into the queue, and then blew himself up. I saw 10 people dead, including recruits and passers-by. The death toll may rise,” he said.

Dozens of abandoned shoes and the remains of the suicide bomber were visible at the scene.

Another witness, Abdisalan Mohamed, said he had seen “hundreds of teenagers at the gate as we passed by in a bus”.

“Abruptly, a deafening blast occurred, and the area was covered by dense smoke. We could not see the details of casualties,” he said.

Medical staff at the military hospital told Reuters they had received 30 injured people from the blast and that six of them had died immediately.

Government forces quickly cordoned off the entire area.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack and government officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The attack echoed a similar incident in 2023 when a suicide bomber killed 25 soldiers at the Jale Siyad base, located opposite the Damanyo facility.

Sunday's attack followed the assassination on Saturday of Col Abdirahmaan Hujaale, commander of battalion 26, in the Hiiran region, amid local reports of Al-Shabaab militant infiltration into government and security forces.

Reuters

READ MORE

Gabon's ousted president Ali Bongo allegedly in Angola with family

Former Gabon president Ali Bongo, ousted in a coup in 2023, has flown to Angola with his wife and son, who were transferred from prison to house ...
News
2 days ago

Security forces kidnap, kill civilians in central Mali, says activist

Malian armed forces arrested and killed around two dozen Fulani civilians who were rounded up at a livestock market in a central region of the West ...
News
2 days ago

Nigeria's Trans-Niger oil pipeline bursts, spills crude, says rights group

Nigeria's Trans-Niger Pipeline, a major oil artery transporting crude from onshore oilfields to the Bonny export terminal, burst and spilled oil into ...
News
2 days ago

Intercommunal clash in Chad leaves 35 people dead

Thirty-five people were killed and six wounded in an intercommunal clash in Chad's southwest province of Logone Occidental, a government spokesperson ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UKZN's youngest PhD graduate 'unlocks secrets of gravity' South Africa
  2. 'No conclusive evidence found of rape or sexual assault in Cwecwe case': NPA South Africa
  3. Education department to ensure that no boy child is left behind, says Gwarube South Africa
  4. 15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district South Africa
  5. WATCH | Suspected CIT robber killed in shoot-out with security personnel in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Murderbot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story | Official Trailer | Netflix