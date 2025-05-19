Africa

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu appears in court for treason trial

Kenyan activists, including former justice minister, 'denied entry' to Tanzania to attend trial

19 May 2025 - 12:38 By Hereward Holland
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate of the Chadema party Tundu Lissu holds up constitutional documents at the Kisutu Resident magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on May 19 2025.
Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate of the Chadema party Tundu Lissu holds up constitutional documents at the Kisutu Resident magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on May 19 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman

Tanzania's main opposition leader Tundu Lissu told his supporters to have no fear as he appeared in court on Monday for the first time since his arrest on charges that include treason.

Lissu refused to participate in a hearing on April 24 because authorities conducted a virtual, rather than an in-person trial, with him appearing via video link from prison.

On Monday he entered the court with his fist raised in the air as supporters chanted "No Reforms, No Election", according to a video of the courtroom shared by his Chadema party on X.

"We will be fine. You should not fear," Lissu said as he took his place in the dock, waving victory signs.

Lissu, who was shot 16 times in a 2017 attack and came second in the last presidential poll, was charged with treason last month over what prosecutors said was a speech calling upon the public to rebel and disrupt elections due in October.

A series of high-profile arrests has highlighted the rights record of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who plans to seek re-election. Hassan says the government is committed to respecting human rights.

Tanzania arrests opposition official Amani Golugwa travelling to political conference

Tanzanian authorities arrested a senior opposition official as he was departing for a political conference in Belgium, his party said on Tuesday, as ...
News
5 days ago

Lissu's Chadema party has demanded changes to an electoral process they say favours the ruling party before they participate in the ballot.

Several Kenyan rights activists, including a former justice minister, said they were denied entry to Tanzania as they travelled to attend the trial.

Kenya's former justice minister Martha Karua, a prominent lawyer and opposition politician, and former chief justice Willy Mutunga were among those detained when they landed at Tanzania's Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, they said on X.

Tanzania's immigration spokesperson Paul Mselle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Today was going to be a big day and we went out there in solidarity," Karua told Kenyan broadcaster NTV on Monday after she was denied entry and sent back to Nairobi.

"The state cannot be used as a personal tool. You cannot deport people whom you don't like, who are not aligned to your views."

Mutunga and rights activist Hussein Khalid were being held in an interrogation room at Julius Nyerere airport on Monday and expected to be deported, Khalid said on X.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Tanzania police detain opposition figures on way to court, party says

Tanzanian police detained two senior opposition figures on Thursday, their party said, as they drove to a court hearing for party leader Tundu Lissu, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Tanzania opposition party says leader Tundu Lissu moved to different prison

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema said on Saturday its leader Tundu Lissu, who has been held and charged with treason, had been moved to a ...
News
3 weeks ago

Tanzania opposition party Chadema calls election ban unconstitutional

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema said on Tuesday its disqualification from elections due later this year was unconstitutional, days after its ...
News
1 month ago

Tanzania opposition party disqualified from polls, says election commission

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema has been disqualified from elections due later this year, a senior election commission official said on ...
News
1 month ago

Tanzania court charges opposition party leader Tundu Lissu with treason

Tanzanian opposition party leader Tundu Lissu was on Thursday charged with treason, a capital offence, for comments he made last week that ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pastor Timothy Omotoso deported back to Nigeria South Africa
  2. UKZN's youngest PhD graduate 'unlocks secrets of gravity' South Africa
  3. Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto South Africa
  4. 'No conclusive evidence found of rape or sexual assault in Cwecwe case': NPA South Africa
  5. Education department to ensure that no boy child is left behind, says Gwarube South Africa

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 19 May 2025
Russia launches largest drone attack after peace talks: Ukraine | REUTERS