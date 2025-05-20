The president of the Islamic Development Bank said on Monday that Algeria is expected to receive $3bn (R54.22bn) in loans over the next three years to support the implementation of key development projects.
Bank president Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser told Algeria’s Ennahar TV the funding will be directed toward projects including railway development, as part of the president’s plan to connect the country’s economic zones.
Reuters
Islamic development bank to lend Algeria $3bn over next three years
Image: 123RF/Denys Bilytskyi
