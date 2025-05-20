Africa

Islamic development bank to lend Algeria $3bn over next three years

20 May 2025 - 14:05 By Tarek Amara
The funding will be directed toward projects including Algeria's railway development, as part of the president’s plan to connect the country’s economic zones.Stock photo.
The funding will be directed toward projects including Algeria's railway development, as part of the president’s plan to connect the country’s economic zones.Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Denys Bilytskyi

The president of the Islamic Development Bank said on Monday that Algeria is expected to receive $3bn (R54.22bn) in loans over the next three years to support the implementation of key development projects.

Bank president Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser told Algeria’s Ennahar TV the funding will be directed toward projects including railway development, as part of the president’s plan to connect the country’s economic zones.

Reuters

