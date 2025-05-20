Africa

Recent rains raise Ivory Coast farmers' hopes for cocoa pod development

20 May 2025 - 13:05 By Loucoumane Coulibaly
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Farmers break cocoa beans at a farm in Sinfra, Ivory Coast. The world's top cocoa producer is in its rainy season, which runs from April to mid-November, when rains are abundant and often heavy. File photo.
Farmers break cocoa beans at a farm in Sinfra, Ivory Coast. The world's top cocoa producer is in its rainy season, which runs from April to mid-November, when rains are abundant and often heavy. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Above-average rainfall last week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa-growing regions is set to boost the development of pods for the final stage of the April to September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

The world's top cocoa producer is in its rainy season, which runs from April to mid-November, when rains are abundant and often heavy.

Farmers across the cocoa regions said they were expecting regular rainfall until late June, which would boost tree yields, resulting in a plentiful harvest from mid-August to late September.

Growers said mid-crop harvesting was accelerating and the availability of well-dried beans from the bush rising, with buyers representing local grinders remaining active in the area.

However, weekly arrivals at the country's two main ports between May 12 and May 18 fell sharply, with the drop attributed to buyers rejecting more beans because of poor quality.

Ghana's government to acquire land for cocoa plantations

Ghana's government plans to acquire 200,000 hectares of land for cocoa plantations by the end of the year as part of efforts to boost production, ...
News
1 day ago

Farmers in the southern Agboville and Divo regions and Abengourou in the east, where last week's rains were above average, and Soubre in the west, where rainfall was below average, predict an increase in cocoa bean yield from August to September compared to the same period last year, provided the weather remains favourable until late June.

"There are many small pods on the trees," said Justin Kablan, a farmer in Abengourou, known for its high-quality beans. Last week, the area received 53.4mm of rainfall, 22mm above the five-year average.

Farmers in the central-western region of Daloa, which saw below-average rainfall last week, and in the central areas of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rains were above average, expected favourable weather until at least late June.

They said this could offset the current weak yields and boost output from August.

"If it continues to rain well, the trees will be filled with large pods from August," said Roger Messan, who farms near Bongouanou, where 36.6mm fell last week, 11.4mm above the five-year average.

The weekly average temperature ranged from 26.6°C to 30.3°C.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ivory Coast port operator to invest in inland logistics

Africa Global Logistics, which operates Ivory Coast's main port, plans to invest over €60m (R1.22bn) in inland logistics over the next five years to ...
News
5 days ago

Thousands switch careers to grow cocoa in Nigeria, drawn by high prices

A significant proportion of Nigerian cocoa beans, about 200,000 tonnes a year, are smuggled out of the country
News
2 weeks ago

Vitriol, aggression won't halt presidential bid: Ivory Coast's Thiam

Ivory Coast opposition leader Tidjane Thiam said on Wednesday he would fight on to run in the West African nation's presidential election due in ...
News
3 weeks ago

Ivory Coast cocoa farmers warn of mid-crop supply shortages due to dry weather

Cocoa farmers in the world's top-producing country Ivory Coast warn insufficient rainfall could hurt both the quality and size of the ...
News
1 month ago

Ivory Coast threatens more expensive cocoa in response to US tariffs

Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa producer, could take measures to make the product more expensive if tariffs proposed by US President Donald ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video South Africa
  2. 'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders South Africa
  3. Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto South Africa
  4. Newzroom Afrika anchor Aldrin Sampear apologises for road rage incident, ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep91 | GWM P500, BYD Shark, Discovery Insure, HavalH6, Kia ...
Unexploded shells threaten families in Sudan's battered capital | REUTERS