Africa

Tanzanian police arrest foreign activists supporting detained opposition leader Tundu Lissu

20 May 2025 - 13:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu is escorted to court in Dar es Salaam on April 10 2025. File photo.
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu is escorted to court in Dar es Salaam on April 10 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman

Tanzanian police have arrested prominent human rights activists from Kenya and Uganda who had travelled to Dar es Salaam to observe a hearing in the treason case against detained opposition leader Tundu Lissu, an advocacy group said.

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan lawyer Agather Atuhaire went to Tanzania to attend Lissu's first court appearance on Monday in a case that has spotlighted a growing crackdown on opponents of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The chief spokesperson for Tanzania's immigration services department, Paul Mselle, said he was not aware of Mwangi and Atuhaire's arrests, but would look into it.

Spokespeople for the government and police did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Mwangi and Atuhaire were being held at the central police station in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) said.

The coalition said Mwangi was arrested on allegations of providing false information to gain entry into the country. It was not clear on what basis Atuhaire had been detained.

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu appears in court for treason trial

Tanzania's main opposition leader Tundu Lissu told his supporters to have no fear as he appeared in court on Monday for the first time since his ...
News
1 day ago

Mwangi, who helped lead anti-government protests in Kenya last year, posted on X on Monday that men claiming to be police officers had come to his hotel room and he went with them once his lawyers arrived.

Several other Kenyan human rights activists who had gone to attend Monday's hearing, including a former justice minister, said in social media posts and interviews they were denied entry to Tanzania.

Hassan, who is seeking re-election in October, has said her government is committed to respecting human rights after a series of high-profile arrests of political opponents. However, in public remarks on Monday, she warned foreign activists against "invading and interfering in our affairs".

Lissu, who was shot 16 times in a 2017 attack and came second in the last presidential poll, had refused to participate in a hearing on April 24 because authorities conducted a virtual  rather than an in-person trial.

He was charged with treason last month over what prosecutors said was a speech calling on the public to rebel and disrupt the elections. His Chadema party has demanded changes to an electoral process they said favours the ruling party before they participate in the ballot.

He entered the court on Monday with his fist raised in the air as supporters chanted "no reforms, no election".

READ MORE:

Tanzania arrests opposition official Amani Golugwa travelling to political conference

Tanzanian authorities arrested a senior opposition official as he was departing for a political conference in Belgium, his party said on Tuesday, as ...
News
6 days ago

Tanzania police detain opposition figures on way to court, party says

Tanzanian police detained two senior opposition figures on Thursday, their party said, as they drove to a court hearing for party leader Tundu Lissu, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Tanzania opposition party says leader Tundu Lissu moved to different prison

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema said on Saturday its leader Tundu Lissu, who has been held and charged with treason, had been moved to a ...
News
4 weeks ago

Tanzania opposition party Chadema calls election ban unconstitutional

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema said on Tuesday its disqualification from elections due later this year was unconstitutional, days after its ...
News
1 month ago

Tanzania opposition party disqualified from polls, says election commission

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema has been disqualified from elections due later this year, a senior election commission official said on ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video South Africa
  2. 'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders South Africa
  3. Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto South Africa
  4. Newzroom Afrika anchor Aldrin Sampear apologises for road rage incident, ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep91 | GWM P500, BYD Shark, Discovery Insure, HavalH6, Kia ...
Unexploded shells threaten families in Sudan's battered capital | REUTERS